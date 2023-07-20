Belmont County Holstein wins supreme champion at Eastern Ohio All Breeds Show

DOVER, Ohio — A total of 137 registered dairy cows and heifers competed for the ribbons and awards at the Eastern Ohio All Breeds Show, held June 17 at the Tuscarawas County Fairgrounds.

The judge for the show was Phillip Topp, of Toppview Holsteins, Botkins, Ohio. The show was hosted by the Ohio District 3 Holstein Club.

Supreme champions

The Supreme Champion Award of the Eastern Ohio All Breeds Show went to the Holstein, Curr-C-Vale Lady Diem-Red-ET owned by B. Hart, Plainfield Holsteins, Richman Farms, and D. Thorbahn, Belmont, Ohio. She was first Four-Year-Old, Senior Champion and Grand Champion Holstein of the open show.

The Supreme Junior Champion Award of the All Breeds Show went to Marhaven Bontino Demi owned by Marhaven Jerseys, Matt and Ruth Boyce, Alliance, Ohio. She was first Fall Calf and Junior Champion Jersey of the open show.

The Supreme Champion Award of the Eastern Ohio All Breeds Junior Show went to the Holstein, Hartline Drive Lona Rae shown by Lyndsay Hartline, Hartline Valley Farms, Marietta, Ohio. She was first Junior Three-Year-Old, Intermediate Champion and Grand Champion of the Junior Show, and Reserve Intermediate Champion of the Open Show.

The Supreme Junior Champion Award of the Eastern Ohio All Breeds Junior Show went to the Holstein, Red Velvet Ace A, shown by Jacoby Gilbert, Wooster, Ohio. She was the Holstein first Winter Calf and Junior Champion of the Junior Show.

Ayrshires

The Ayrshire Open Show Junior Champion and Grand Champion was Old-N-Lazy ACC Tri Wink-ET, the Fall Yearling, shown by Layla Schwartz, Hardingdale Holsteins, New Philadelphia, Ohio.

The Reserve Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion of the Open Show was Toppglenn Reynolds Pixie Sticks, the Winter Calf shown by Prelude-Oh Genetics, Ben and Hannah Simpson, Salem, Ohio.

The Ayrshire Junior Show Junior Champion and Grand Champion was Old-N-Lazy Acc Tri Wink-ET, the Fall Yearling shown by Layla Schwartz, Hardingdale Holsteins. The Ayrshire Reserve Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion of the Junior Show was Jackson Hill Big Star, the Winter Calf shown by Jacoby Gilbert, Wooster, Ohio.

The Brown Swiss Intermediate Champion and Grand Champion of the Open Show was MS Lining A Rampage, the Junior Three-Year-Old shown by Clarkhills Farm, Robert Clark, Uhrichsville, Ohio. The Reserve Intermediate and Reserve Grand Champion was Belhi Rampage Penelope, the Senior Two-Year-Old shown by Coffman Farms Inc, Mike Coffman, Marietta, Ohio.

Brown Swiss

The Brown Swiss Open Show and Junior Show Junior Champion was Hempsteads Victoria Vera, the Winter Yearling shown by Lillian Hemfling, Hemsteads Holsteins, Delphos, Ohio.

The Reserve Brown Swiss Junior Champion was the Fall Yearling, Knapp DD Challenge ETV, shown by Daleyn Gehrig, Jerusalem, Ohio.

Jerseys

The Jersey Open Show Senior Champion and Grand Champion was HLF Ladd Ginger, the Aged Cow shown by HLF Jerseys, Dale Anderson, New Philadelphia, Ohio.

The Intermediate Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Jersey was HLF Casino Evie, the Junior Two-Year-Old shown by HLF Jerseys, Rachel Anderson, New Philadelphia, Ohio. The Reserve Intermediate Champion of the Jersey Open Show was M M Kidd Rock Biscotti-ET, the Fall Yearling in Milk, shown by Oak Haven Jerseys, Daleyn Gehrig, Jerusalem, Ohio.

The Jersey Open Show Junior Champion was the Fall Calf, Marhaven Bontino Demi, shown by Marhaven Jerseys, Matt and Ruth Boyce, Alliance, Ohio. Reserve Junior Champion of the Open Show was the Summer Yearling, Miss SPMPH Bontino Bash shown by Plainfield Farms, Don Simpson, Belmont, Ohio.

The Jersey Junior Show Grand Champion and Intermediate Champion was Lemon Head Southern Charm, the Senior Two-Year-Old, shown by Aubrey Grove, Hardingdale Holsteins, New Philadelphia, Ohio. Senior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion of the Jersey Junior Show was RF Cotton Candy Coin, the Four-Year-Old, shown by Brittany Finton, New Philadelphia, Ohio.

The Jersey Junior Show Junior Champion was Andreas Giselle, the Spring Yearling, shown by Maddie Varga, Kinsman, Ohio. Reserve Junior Champion of the Jersey Junior Show was BK-MAR Cotton Farrah, the Fall Calf shown by Maddie Varga, Kinsman, Ohio.

Shorthorns

The Milking Shorthorn Junior Champion and Grand Champion of the Open Show was the Fall Calf, Clarkhills Patriot Love, shown by Clarkhills Farm, Uhrichsville, Ohio.

Reserve Junior Champion of the Milking Shorthorn Open Show was the Winter Yearling, Key Ridge Gretchen, shown by Key Ridge Farms, Brianna Workman, Bellaire, Ohio. The Junior Champion of the Milking Shorthorn Junior Show was the Winter Yearling, Key Ridge Gretchen, shown by Brianna Workman, Bellaire, Ohio.

Guernseys

The Guernsey Open Show and Junior Show Intermediate Champion and Grand Champion was the Senior Two-Year-Old, Reid Fancy Legend Forever, shown by Sawyer Reid, Pleasant City Ohio.

Holsteins

The Reserve Senior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion of the Holstein Open Show was the Aged Cow, Jacobs Sid Bubble-ET shown by Plainfield Farms, Don Simpson, Belmont, Ohio. The Intermediate Champion in the Holstein Open Show was the Senior Three-Year-Old, Plainfield Jordy Fiery-ET, shown by Plainfield Farms, Belmont, Ohio.

Reserve Intermediate Champion of the Open Show and Intermediate Champion of the Holstein Junior Show was the second place Senior Three-Year-Old, Hartline Drive Lona Rae, shown by Lyndsay Hartline, Hartline Valley Farms, Marietta, Ohio.

Reserve Intermediate Champion of the Junior Show was the Senior Two-Year-Old, Hardingdale Impression Lady, shown by Quinn Schwartz, Hardingdale Holsteins, New Philadelphia, Ohio.

The Holstein Junior Champion in the Open Show was the Spring Yearling, Whiteleather Clear Magic, shown by Prelude-Oh Genetics, Ben and Hannah Simpson, Salem, Ohio.

Reserve Junior Champion in the Holstein Open Show was the Fall Calf, Plainfield UN Maybelline shown by CL- Hersh Genetics, Clay Hershberger, Sugarcreek, Ohio.

Junior Champion of the Holstein Junior Show was the Winter Calf, Red-Velvet Ace A, shown by Jacoby Gilbert, Wooster, Ohio. Reserve Junior Champion of the Holstein Junior Show was the Winter Yearling, Rocky Run War Alamo-Red, shown by Aubrey Grove, Hardingdale Holsteins, New Philadelphia, Ohio.

(Information was submitted by Barb Lumley.)