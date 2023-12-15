Berger family awarded Wayne Conservation Farm Award

WOOSTER, Ohio — The Wayne Soil and Water Conservation District recently celebrated 76 years of assisting area landowners with their conservation efforts by hosting an open house-style buffet breakfast for area producers and supporters.

The event, which took place at The Connection Conference Center in Wooster Nov. 2, replaced the agency’s annual dinner meeting and served as the culmination of the annual Board of Supervisors election. Jeff Gochnauer, a Green Township agricultural producer, was re-elected to a three-year term on the Board of Supervisors, which also includes Matt Peart, Dustin Ramsier, Scott Stoller and Randy Tegtmeier.

Jonathan and Deb Berger of Green Vista Farm, LLC were presented with the Conservation Farm Award. The Berger’s grass-fed beef operation headquartered in Wayne County’s Chester Township is recognized as a model of conservation agriculture and is centered on a rotational grazing program that keeps the soil continuously covered by growing forage. The family operation involves the Bergers’ three adult children, with each specializing in a different aspect of the operation. More information can be found at greenvistafarm.com.