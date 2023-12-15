OPSB extends construction timeframe for natural gas-fired power plant in Lucas County

COLUMBUS —The Ohio Power Siting Board granted an application filed by Clean Energy Future-Oregon, LLC for an 18-month extension of its certificate to construct the Oregon Energy Center in Oregon, Ohio.

The extension comes as the result of supply chain delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the transition of the facility to a new owner, CPV Oregon Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Competitive Power Ventures.

The board granted the original application, filed by Clean Energy Future-Oregon, for a certificate in December 2017 to construct a natural gas-fired, 955-megawatt combined-cycle electric generation facility. The facility will be located on a 30-acre parcel of land at the terminus of Parkway Road approximately 4.25 miles northeast of Interstate 280 and two miles north of Route 2.

In separate business, the power siting baord approved an application filed by Grover Hill Wind, LLC to shift the location of two wind turbines and incorporate an additional authorized wind turbine model type into the Grover Hill Wind Farm in Paulding County. The board also approved an application filed by Firelands Wind, LLC to modify wind turbine locations, project area boundaries, access roads, and underground electric collection lines for the Emerson Creek Wind Farm in Erie and Huron counties.

Finally, the OPSB approved adjustments to two AEP Ohio Transmission Company electric transmission line projects located in Jackson and Ross counties. Additional information about the power siting board’s decisions is available at www.OPSB.ohio.gov.