Bush Livestock steer sweeps field at 57th Ohio Feeder Calf Roundup

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The 57th Ohio Feeder Calf Roundup was held at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds, Sept. 23-24. A total of 109 head of steers and heifers were sold.

A 621-pound steer, exhibited by Bush Livestock, Amesville, Ohio, was Grand Champion and sold for $5,250.

The Reserve Champion steer weighing 594 pounds, was an entry from Keirns Club Calves, Millfield, Ohio, and sold for $7,500.

In the heifer division, the Grand Champion Heifer was exhibited by Wise Show Stock, Fleming, Ohio, and sold for $10,000. The Reserve Champion Heifer exhibited by Meadowview Farm, Brent Stottsberry, Cambridge, Ohio sold for $3,250.

Buyers were registered from Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, Kentucky and Iowa. The average for the 32 heifers was $2,322 and the average for the 77 steers was $2,290.

The 58th Ohio Feeder Calf Roundup will be held on Sept. 27-28, 2024, at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds. For more information on this event, contact Janet Roberts at 740-638-4321 or hrfarmsjj@windstream.net.