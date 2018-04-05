Campbell Run wins Holstein banner

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Alex Claypoole and Campbell Run Holsteins, Worthington, Pennsylvania, showed the senior and grand champion at the Pa. Holstein Spring Show March 30, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

Michael Creek tapped Clayholm Atwood Esme to win the aged cow class, and ultimately named her the show’s grand champion of the 202 head shown.

Reserve grand champion, Windy-Knoll-View Caffeine shown by James and Nina Burdette, Mercersburg, was the intermediate champion from the senior 2-year-old class. She was also named the open class best animal bred and owned.

The Burdettes, of Windy-Knoll-View Holsteins, were also named the show’s premier breeder and premier exhibitor.

Open show

The open class junior champion was Ran-Can Alonzo Cliche-Et, a spring yearling owned by Chris and Jen Hill, Frank Connelly, Tim Merwarth, Grace Nell, Gettysburg.

Reserve junior champion was Windy-Knoll-View Poser, also a spring yearling, owned by Reese Burdette, Mercersburg.

The reserve intermediate champion was Sco-Lo-Af Sid Sangria-Et, a senior 2-year-old shown by Smith Oak Farm, Reynoldsville.

The reserve senior champion was Forest Ridge Madge-Red-‘Et, a 4-year-old owned by Matthew Boop, Millmont.

Junior show

Junior champions in the youth show were Heart and Soul Gold Runway, a winter yearling owned by Matthew Boop; and Windy-Knoll-View Creamchese, a fall calf owned by Reese Burdette.

Intermediate champion was Misty-Z Golden Dreams Diana, senior 3-year-old owned by Jordan Zimmerman, East Earl; reserve intermediate champion, C-Cove Stanelycup Lakesha, owned by Molly Cessna, Clearville.

Grand champions in the youth show included senior and grand champion, Forest Ridge Madge-Red-‘Et (4-year-old), owned by Matthew Boop; reserve senior and reserve grand champion, Ms Andis GW Astra-Et , 5-year-old, Matthew Boop.

The best animal bred and owned in the youth show was Heart and Soul G Chip Rosanne-Tw owned by Matthew Boop.