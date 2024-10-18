Alliance groups receive awards for historic district walking tour

ALLIANCE, Ohio — The Alliance Historical Society and Alliance Preservation Society recently received an outstanding achievement award for their collaborative project “East Main Street Historic District Walking Tour.”

The award was presented by the Ohio Local History Alliance at its annual meeting on Oct. 4-5 in Columbus, Ohio, and is part of the History Outreach Public Programming category. It acknowledges programs for their historical and educational value as well as their implementation.

The East Main Street Historic District Walking Tour is the first self-guided walk in Alliance to be marked with permanent signs, possible through the Anthony Lalli Downtown Fund managed by the Greater Alliance Foundation.

It features 32 stops on Main Street and Market Street and is roughly 1.5 miles round-trip. Each stop is labeled with a permanent sign, on a building or hanging on a post. The signs, created and installed by Fabin3d, have QR codes that walkers can scan for information and pictures on that particular spot. Alliance’s city government as well as building and business owners downtown choose to have the signs installed. The tour is on the Clio app and is the third historical walk in Alliance, joining the Freedom Trail from Rodman Public Library to the Mabel Hartzell Historical Home and the Alliance City Cemetery Tour.

Dalton Rininger Kline, Karen Perone and Robb Hyde researched and wrote the descriptions of the buildings while Hyde designed the signs. The organizations want to thank the Alliance community whose support made it possible for the East Main Street Historic District Walking Tour to come to fruition.