Catalpadale Bristol Dairy Scholarship open to ATI dairy students

Incoming freshmen and enrolled ATI students are encouraged to apply for the Catalpadale Bristol Dairy Scholarship through The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences.

The scholarship was established in 2016 by Lois H. and John W. Douglass. It was put in place to help two Ohio ATI students who want to make a difference in production agriculture and work on a dairy farm after graduation.

Award candidates must be Ohio high school graduates focusing on a degree in dairy or dairy production and management.

Apply

Current and incoming ATI students can apply for scholarships through The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences at https://students.cfaes.ohio-state.edu/forms/scholarship.

Priority consideration will be given to students who submit the scholarship application by February 15. Applications submitted after this date are considered if funding is available.