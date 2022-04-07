Colvin Scholarship applications now open

Certified Angus Beef (CAB) will award more than $50,000 in scholarships this year to students who are honing their interests through a variety of education options in the pursuit of a career in agriculture.

Helping make these student’s dreams become a reality, CAB created the Colvin Scholarship Fund to honor Louis M. “Mick” Colvin, CAB co-founder and executive director for its first 22 years. This fund was established to carry his vision of creating a stronger beef business.

The Colvin Scholarship Fund supports the next generation of agricultural leaders who are dedicated to preserving farm and ranch traditions, researching and developing improved beef quality practices, and devoting their careers, studies and activities to making the beef industry even better.

Over the last 23 years, 101 students have received $348,500 in Colvin Scholarships. In 2021, the brand awarded $59,000 to 15 graduate and undergraduate scholars. With increasing support from brand partners, this amount continues to grow.

“We recognize there are different avenues for the next generation to prepare for their future beyond a four-year institution,” John Stika, CAB president says. “Thanks to the generosity of our licensees, we have the opportunity to continue to provide scholarships and expand the reach of those resources.”

This year, the Colvin Scholarship Fund includes a new category: the Colvin Production Agriculture Scholarship. This is for students enrolled in a variety of educational programs such as trade school, junior college, university or formal certification program with the intention of being involved in Angus production at a ranch, farm or feedyard.

“This new category gives a nod to the students who share the same grassroots passion that Mick had as a herdsman and farm manager before he changed beef quality,” Stika says. “Beyond scholastic qualification, the production agriculture scholarship is created to support a broader cross-section of the next generation with plans to go back to production agriculture.”

Applications for all scholarships are open until April 30, 2022, for students pursuing a degree in meat science, animal science, economics, marketing, business, communications, or other beef-related fields or trades. To apply, visit the brand’s careers webpage and click on one of the three 2022 Colvin Scholarship links under “Scholarship and Seminar Opportunities.”

The production agriculture, undergraduate and graduate scholarship applications each have unique requirements including, but not limited to, essay questions, resumes and letters of recommendation. The scholarship committee selects applicants based on activities, scholastic achievement, communication skills and reference materials. Recipients will be notified in July.

First-place winners in each division will receive $7,500 and an all-expense-paid trip to the 2022 CAB Annual Conference in Phoenix, Ariz., Sept. 28 to 30, where they can connect with the brand’s partners in production, packing, retail and foodservice.