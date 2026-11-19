Cooking a Thanksgiving dinner for friends and family will cost more this year, marking the first overall increase in prices since a record high in 2022, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 41st annual Thanksgiving dinner survey.

The average cost of Thanksgiving staples that make up a classic holiday feast for 10 is $58.63 or about $5.86 per person. This is more than a 6% increase from 2025, but still $5.42, or 8.5%, less than a record-high cost of $64.05 in 2022.

Turkey had the largest price increase; The average price for a 16-pound frozen turkey is $23.68. That is $1.48 per pound, up 10% from last year. Increased production costs and a recovering turkey population have caused prices to rise.

For the Farm Bureau survey, volunteer shoppers checked prices the first week of November. Grocery stores often feature whole turkeys at even lower prices in the days leading up to Thanksgiving. According to the most recent USDA Agricultural Marketing Service data, the average per-pound feature price for whole frozen turkeys declined during the second week of November.

“The overall increase in our annual survey reflects the rising costs of getting food from the farm to your dinner table,” said AFBF Deputy Chief Economist Faith Parum. “High diesel prices and a shortage of farm labor have taken a toll on the farm level of the food supply chain. But, looking at the big picture, America’s families are still fortunate to spend a smaller percentage of their disposable income on food than almost anywhere else in the world.”

The shopping list for Farm Bureau’s informal survey includes turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, and pumpkin pie with whipped cream, all in quantities sufficient for 10 servings.

A third of the ingredients in the survey declined in price, including the veggie tray, frozen pie crusts, frozen green peas and whipping cream. Low wheat prices helped bring down the cost of some items requiring flour. Veggie tray items like carrots and celery may be down because of a rebound from past shortages caused by severe weather and disease.

Items like cranberries, whole milk and dinner rolls increased in price. Cranberries are up 8.8%, whole milk up 8.6% and dinner rolls are up 7%. High fuel costs for harvesting and transportation have driven up production costs. Whole milk prices are higher, in part, because of an increased demand for powdered protein, which is made from milk. The cost of dinner rolls reflects increased costs in processing, packaging and transportation.

In recognition of changes in Thanksgiving dinner traditions, the Farm Bureau price survey also includes an expanded menu of boneless ham, russet potatoes and frozen green beans. Adding these foods to the classic Thanksgiving menu increases the overall cost by $23.09, to a total of $81.72.

This year’s national average cost was calculated using surveys completed with pricing data from all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Farm Bureau volunteer shoppers checked prices in person and online using grocery store apps and websites. They looked for the best possible prices without taking advantage of special promotional coupons or combined purchase deals.

The AFBF Thanksgiving dinner survey was first conducted in 1986. The informal survey provides a record of comparative holiday meal costs over the years. Farm Bureau’s classic survey menu has remained unchanged since 1986 to allow for consistent price comparisons.

Individual Prices

16-pound turkey: $23.68 or $1.48 per pound (up 10.1%)

30-ounce can of pumpkin pie mix: $4.24 (up 1.9%)

1 gallon of whole milk: $4.05 (up 8.6%)

1-pound veggie tray (carrots & celery): $1.31 (down 3.7%)

Misc. ingredients to prepare the meal: $3.84 (up 6.4%)

1 dozen dinner rolls: $3.81 (up 7%)

2 frozen pie crusts: $3.28 (down 2.7%)

1 pound of frozen peas: $1.99 (down 2%)

12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries: $2.48 (up 8.8%)

Half pint of whipping cream: $1.84 (down 1.6%)

3 pounds of sweet potatoes: $4.20 (up 5%)

14-ounces of cubed stuffing mix: $3.91 (up 5.4%)

Total: $58.63

Regional Averages

AFBF analysis revealed regional differences in the cost of the meal. The cost for the classic meal was the most affordable in the South at $54.33, followed by the Midwest at $56.89, the West at $58.74, and the Northeast at $61.57.

Ohio Prices

16-pound whole turkey: $22.63

30-ounce can of pumpkin pie mix: $3.89

One gallon of whole milk: $3.00

Half-pound each of carrots and celery: $1.26

Misc. ingredients needed for cooking (butter, seasoning, etc.): $3.37

12 dinner rolls: $3.20

Two 9-inch pie shells: $2.30

16-ounce can of green peas: $1.60

12-ounce can of cranberries: $2.02

Half-pint of whipping cream: $1.59

Three pounds of sweet potatoes: $3.49

14-ounce box of cubed stuffing mix: $3.16

Total: $51.51

Pennsylvania Prices