Before the ground is frozen, farmers and landowners may want to consider creating a plan ahead of the weather. Wrapping up the harvest is a good start, hopefully safely and with a plentiful crop. The next steps are just ones to keep in mind and things to think about.

Test your soil.

Consider soil testing before applying fertilizer and manure on fields or gardens. This helps to see where the “problem areas” are, and if the soil is sweet or sour (no, this does not mean in taste but in pH). The sweet spot range is between 6.0 and 7.0; this means it is balanced. If the soil pH is lower than 6.0, lime will help raise it to become more balanced. The current soil pH will impact the harvest yield the following year.

Soil tests also show the soil’s current macronutrients — nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. Some soil tests can also tell the producer or landowner what nutrients are plant-available. Just because you spread the nutrients does not mean they are readily available to the plants. Some nutrients are more mobile in soil than others. Nitrogen, magnesium, sulfur, boron, calcium and potassium are more “mass flow.” Options for adding nutrients back into the soil are spreading synthetic fertilizer or spreading manure.

Test your manure.

Animal manure can cut down on the fertilizer bill significantly. Knowing what is in the manure is important; an option is manure testing or the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s manure management book. These help the producer know what their animals are putting back into the soil. A soil test can also tell where to spread the manure that will be more beneficial to the crops and land, resulting in more organic matter and better topsoil.

Spreading manure back on your fields when the weather is appropriate will help the organic matter and put nutrients back in the soil. Certain types of manure have more nutrient components than others. This is also something farmers want to keep in mind before that fertilizer bill.

Chicken litter is very high in phosphorus. Hog manure is higher in nitrogen. Factoring these different kinds of manure into the comprehensive nutrient management plan could save money in the long run.

There are rules and regulations on the application of manure. Keep in mind that different types of bedding and storage need to be factored in as well. When short-term stockpiling manure for a specific field to spread, 180 days is the maximum number of days allowed for temporary storage. Having the proper 100-foot vegetative buffer around the pile is recommended if it is stored for more than 4 months.

Before the ground is frozen, make a plan, soil test, read current regulations and recommendations and consider reaching out to your local soil and water conservation district for a nutrient management plan.

(Haley Santee is the agriculture technician for the Columbiana Soil and Water Conservation District. She can be reached at 330-332-8732.)