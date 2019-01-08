Current named Ohio Fairs’ Queen

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Fair Managers Association recently announced the selection and crowning of the 2019 Ohio Fairs’ Queen, Lora Current, representing the Champaign County Fair.

Current was chosen from 79 county and independent fair queens and crowned Jan. 5 during the combined senior and junior fair board member general session. There were more than 2,600 senior and junior fair board members in the Battelle Ballroom, in Columbus.

The keynote address was given by Kevin Wanzer. His presentation was titled Choose to Act with Aloha.

Current is from Degraffe, and is involved with the Champaign County Junior Fair.

Her 4-H projects included market hogs, market lambs, sewing and home projects, in nine years of 4-H involvement. She held the offices of chapter president, vice president, secretary, health and safety, day camp counselor and food fashion.

The daughter of Chad and Dana Current, she graduated from Troy Christian. She has been honored for academics and is active in sports at her school. She is enrolled at Mount Vernon University, where she studies theology, and minoring in social work.

She said the reason she applied to be Ohio Fairs’ Queen was that she loves to learn and teach.

“In my leisure time I like to read nonfiction books, spend time with friends, volunteer with my school at Isaiah’s Place Foster Care, and teach ballet and jazz at Center Stage Academy. I also quite enjoy bargain shopping and finding good deals.”