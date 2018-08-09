Dairy breakfast to cover major issues

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Center for Dairy Excellence and Penn State Extension Dairy Team are hosting a Dairy Industry Breakfast Aug. 15, from 7-9 a.m. during Penn State’s Ag Progress Days.

Attendees will have the chance to network with producers and industry professionals while learning about tools to help dairy farms through the current dairy situation. The breakfast begins at 7 a.m. for registered attendees.

At, 7:30 a.m. is a welcome by Penn State Extension and Center for Dairy Excellence, with dairy-specific topics and question-and-answer sessions to follow.

To learn more or register, visit centerfordairyexcellence.org or contact Melissa Anderson by email at manderson@centerfordairyexcellence.org, or call 717- 346-0849.