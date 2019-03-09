Dairy Farmers of America’s Mideast Area offers scholarships

Medina, Ohio — As part of Dairy Farmers of America’s Mideast Area Council’s commitment to developing the next generation of leaders in the dairy industry, five $1,000 at-large scholarships are available for Mideast Area high school seniors and college students. Applicants must be registered or accepted as an undergraduate to a college, university or recognized trade school.

These scholarships are offered yearly to members, children of members and employees on member farms. There are no age or course of study restrictions. Students cannot have also received another DFA-sponsored scholarship including one offered through their college or university for the 2019-2020 academic year. Proof of acceptance or current college registration is required to be included with a completed application.

“The Mideast Area scholarship program is designed to aid students from member farms,” says Stefanie Bowman, communications associate. “Mideast Area Council members and Young Cooperator liaisons conduct a blind review of all applicants and determine the winners based on agricultural, extracurricular and community activities, along with academic records and scholarship essays.”

Applications must be postmarked by June 7, 2019, and are available by calling 1-800-837-6776, ext. 7946, by emailing sbowman@dfamilk.com or can they can be downloaded from the Mideast Area section of the DFA members-only website, www.dfamilk.com.