Deer hunts planned at Ohio nature preserves

Permits to participate in controlled hunts will be awarded by lottery

COLUMBUS — In a continuing effort to control deer populations, specifically those affecting native plant communities, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources will coordinate special deer hunts at eight state nature preserves.

High deer populations continue to impact sensitive habitats at several nature preserves.

Preserve managers will handle hunting applications at the local level.

Hunters must attend individual meetings if they are interested in particular hunts.

During those events, hunters can enter the drawing by purchasing a single ticket for $5.

Requirements

Hunters must possess a valid 2019-20 hunting license in order to purchase tickets. Names will be randomly drawn. Those selected will be assigned a specific time to hunt.

An orientation will be conducted immediately following the drawing. Hunters will be permitted to hunt with a partner; however, the partner is not required to attend the drawing or orientation.

Hunters interested in both the Lake Katharine gun and archery hunts will have to purchase separate lottery tickets for each event.

Other special regulations will be addressed at the orientation meetings following the drawings.

Lake Katharine State Nature Preserve will again provide both archery and gun hunting opportunities. The Lake Katharine archery hunt will offer hunters two-week blocks of time to hunt.

Dates

For the Lake Katharine gun hunt, hunters will be drawn for one of the two-day hunts, either Dec. 2-3 or Dec. 5-6, during the regular statewide gun season.

An additional muzzleloader hunt will be offered the first two days of muzzleloader season, Jan. 4-5, 2020.

New this year will be a gun hunt at Boch Hollow State Nature Preserve. Again, names will be drawn for two-day hunts on either Dec. 2-3 or Dec. 5-6.

Hunts at Davey Woods, Marsh Wetlands, Gott Fen, Gallagher Fen, Goll Woods and Lawrence Woods state nature preserves will be archery-only hunts.

Successful lottery winners will be offered two-week blocks of time to hunt.

Hunters may apply for hunts at multiple sites, but they must attend the meeting for each hunt in order to enter the drawing.

Hunt locations and meeting dates

• Lake Katharine State Nature Preserve, Aug. 17, 10 a.m.

The drawings will be held at the preserve office, 1703 Katharine Road, Jackson.

Contact Josh Deemer at 740-285-5971 or joshwa.deemer@dnr.state.oh.us for information;

• Boch Hollow State Nature Preserve, Aug. 24, 10 a.m.

The drawings will be held at the preserve office, 7211 Bremen Road, Logan.

Contact Levi Miller at 740-380-8918 or levi.miller@dnr.state.oh.us for information;

• Davey Woods State Nature Preserve, Sept. 1, 3 p.m.

The archery hunt drawing will be held at the preserve parking area, 7661 Lonesome Road, St. Paris.

Contact Michelle Comer at 937-537-6173 or michelle.comer@dnr.state.oh.us for information;

• Gallagher Fen State Nature Preserve, Sept. 4, 6 p.m.

The archery hunt drawing will be held at the Buck Creek State Park office, 1976 Buck Creek Lane, Springfield.

Contact Michelle Comer at 937-537-6173 or michelle.comer@dnr.state.oh.us for information;

• Marsh Wetlands State Nature Preserve, Sept. 7, 10 a.m.

The archery hunt drawing will be held at the Eagle Creek State Nature Preserve office, 11027 Hopkins Road, Garrettsville.

Contact Adam Wohlever at 330-527-5118 or adam.wohlever@dnr.state.oh.us for information;

• Gott Fen State Nature Preserve, Sept. 7, noon.

The archery hunt drawing will be held at the Eagle Creek State Nature Preserve office, 11027 Hopkins Road, Garrettsville.

Contact Adam Wohlever at 330-527-5118 or adam.wohlever@dnr.state.oh.us for information;

• Goll Woods State Nature Preserve, Sept. 7, 9 a.m.

The archery hunt drawing will be held at the preserve office, 26093 County Road F, Archbold.

Contact Ryan Schroeder at 419-445-1775 or ryan.schroeder@dnr.state.oh.us for information;

• Lawrence Woods State Nature Preserve, Sept. 8, at 1 p.m.

The archery hunt drawing will be held at the preserve parking area, 13278 County Road 190, Kenton.

Contact Ryan Schroeder at 419-445-1775 or ryan.schroeder@dnr.state.oh.us for information.