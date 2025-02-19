Fair starter scholarship available from Deerfield Ag Services

DEERFIELD, Ohio — Deerfield Ag Services is accepting applications for the 2025 Fair Funding Starter Scholarship. Since 2022, the Fair Funding Starter Scholarship has supported more than 100 junior fair participants to offset some of the initial investments associated with their fair livestock projects.

Though the scholarships will not likely offset the full cost of getting started, the company hopes to help make it more attainable for junior fair participants to take part in exhibiting the livestock of their choice.

The scholarship amounts vary by project, and are as follows: rabbit and poultry, up to $50; goat and lamb, up to $100; horse, up to $200; swine, up to $300 and beef, up to $400.

The scholarship is eligible to students in Portage, Stark, Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull Counties who are either 4-H and FFA participants.

To sign up for the program, students must fill out a brief application at bit.ly/3Vx49hn by March 31.