Families can still sign up for Toys for Tots distributions in eastern Ohio

COLUMBUS – Ohio’s oil and gas industry is partnering for the 10th year with the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program in five counties in eastern Ohio to distribute toys that have been donated to those in need. Distribution will take place from Dec. 4-8.

Various local churches, small businesses, schools and individuals have contributed new, unwrapped toys as well as monetary donations in record numbers this year. The oil and gas industry is helping to get those donations in the hands of those who need it the most this year.

Those in need who wish to sign up to receive a toy should register online at Toys For Tots, click on the “Request a Toy” section at the top and follow the prompts. For any other questions, contact Deb Oberlin at ohtoysfortots@gmail.com or 330-418-2330.

Walk-ups are also welcome at the following distribution locations, from 12-6 p.m.

Harrison and Carroll counties:

Dec. 4, Scio Fire Department, 318 W. Main Street, Scio, OH 43988

(Hosted by EOG Resources)



Columbiana County:

Dec. 5, St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, 180 7th Street, Columbiana, OH 44408

(Hosted by Pin Oak Energy Partners)



Monroe County:

Dec. 6, Generations Complex, 47115 Black Walnut Parkway, Woodsfield, OH 43793

(Hosted by Equinor and Southwestern Energy)



Jefferson County:

Dec. 7, Eastern Gateway CC, 4000 Sunset Boulevard, Steubenville, OH 43952

(Hosted by Ascent Resources)



Belmont County:

Dec. 8, First Presbyterian Church, 110 S. Marietta Street, St. Clairsville, OH 43950

(Hosted by EQT and Gulfport Energy)

