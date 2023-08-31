Farm Bureau cancer fundraiser sets record

COLUMBUS — The 13th annual Cultivating a Cure event, which was created to support cancer treatment and prevention research, raised a record-breaking $136,245 for the OSU Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute and Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

The event was founded in 2011 by the former Ohio Farm Bureau President Brent Porteus in memory of his wife, Debbie, who died from breast cancer. Cultivating a Cure was created to support the Porteus family’s passion for cancer research and prevention while remembering all of those among our families who are and have battled cancer. Since its inception, Cultivating a Cure has raised over $1.1 million.

Nearly 400 people attended this year’s event held Aug. 13 at Boyert’s Greenhouse & Farm in Medina County. Hosts Mike and Patti Boyert and guests Bob and Teri Berry shared their testimony of being a patient at the James and how cancer has impacted their family. The event is put on by the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation in partnership with Nationwide and Ohio State University.

Save the date for the 14th annual Cultivating a Cure. Next year, the event will be held at Hirsch Fruit Farm Aug. 25.