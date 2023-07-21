Farm Science Review inducts three to Hall of Fame

LONDON, Ohio — Farm Science Review inducted three individuals who have supported the show in numerous capacities into its Hall of Fame at its annual recognition banquet July 12. Kevin King, Ben Overholser and John K. Victor were recognized as the 2023 honorees.

King

Kevin King got his start with Farm Science Review in his early years as a student in the College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. After obtaining his master’s degree, King was hired to be the assistant manager in 1983 and served in that role until 1995. One of the more memorable tasks King took part in during his time with FSR included moving the show from Don Scott Airfield to the Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London, Ohio.

Though King is no longer directly involved with the planning or execution of FSR, he hasn’t strayed far. His entire career has been with Ohio State University, where he currently serves as the senior director of finance and IT for the Office of Administration and Planning. He and his wife, Susan, reside in Westerville, Ohio.

Overholser (posthumous)

Ben Overhosler and his wife, Gail, both grew up on farms in Darke County, Ohio. His active involvement in the FFA led him to start the co-op program his senior year of high school and worked afternoons at Superior Implement & Supply Co., Inc.

Ben’s career with SISCO began in 1980, and in 2005, he and his wife had the opportunity to purchase the company. Josh Overholser, Ben’s son and president of SISCO, stresses that his father was always a part of Farm Science Review. For the Overholsers and SISCO, FSR is an opportunity to come together with their manufacturers and end-users.

Though Ben passed away in 2021, his legacy lives on with his wife and son at the helm of the company.

Victor

John K. Victor began working for the university in 1986 and spent many years of his career working with Farm Science Review. Victor’s work with FSR began with one poster and grew to encompass the advertising schedule, posters, brochures and more.

One of Victor’s favorite parts of his job was helping bring visions to life. Victor proposed the idea to create signs that read, “I got my start in 4-H” to recognize the impact the organization has on students.

Victor retired in December 2016 from his role as a senior graphic designer for OSU CFAES, after more than 30 years. He and his wife, Melissa, reside in Chillicothe, Ohio.