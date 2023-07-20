Farmers market vouchers available for seniors

PITTSBURGH — The Department of Human Services Area Agency on Aging announced it will again be administering the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.

This program helps eligible older adults to supplement their diets with locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables by providing a set of four vouchers for a total of $50.

Vouchers will begin to be distributed July 25 by the AAA senior center network on a first-come, first-served basis.

The vouchers may be used through Nov. 30 to purchase Pennsylvania-grown produce from participating vendors at farmers’ markets throughout Allegheny County. Those who are eligible but unable to get to a senior center may designate a proxy to pick up and redeem the vouchers.

There is a limit of four proxy forms per person. To be eligible, you must be an Allegheny County resident age 60 or older before Dec. 31, not live in a residential facility that provides meals and meet income requirements of $26,973 annual gross income for a one-person household and $36,482 for a two-person household.

More information bout the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program is available online or by calling the SeniorLine at 412-350-5460.