Apply for Organic Dairy Marketing Assistance by July 26

WASHINGTON — The Organic Dairy Marketing Assistance Program was created to assist certified organic dairy producers facing a unique set of challenges in recent years, including higher costs attributed to the pandemic and drought conditions across the country.

USDA’s Farm Service Agency is providing financial assistance for a producer’s projected marketing costs in 2023 based on 2022 costs. The Organic Dairy Marketing Assistance Program provides a one-time cost-share payment, based on marketing costs, on pounds of organic milk marketed in the 2022 calendar year.

Organic dairy producers should apply for the Organic Dairy Marketing Assistance Program by July 26 at their local USDA Service Center.