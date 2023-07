CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks is hosting the annual Catfish with Cops shoreline fishing event, July 29 at Walborn Reservoir in Alliance.

Registration is $5 per person (cash only) and begins at 5 p.m. and fishing starts at 6 p.m. All catfish must be checked in by 11 p.m. to be counted for prizes.

For more information about Catfish with Cops or any other Stark Parks fishing derby, visit Starkparks.com/derbies/.