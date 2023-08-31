Farms in Allen, Coshocton and Seneca counties join Ohio Farmland Preservation program

Reynoldsburg, OH — More Ohio farmland will remain Ohio farmland. The Ohio Department of Agriculture recently announced multiple new additions to the Farmland Preservation program, including Russel L. Oakleaf, Seneca County, 39 acres; the Depinet Family, Seneca County, 83 acres; Richard Miller, Allen County, 70 acres; Randy and Luann Strayer, Allen County, 40 acres; Kenneth A. Goecke, Allen County, 98 acres; and the Porteus Family, Coshocton County, 93 acres.

So far in 2023, 21 farms have joined the program.

An agricultural easement in Farmland Preservation is a voluntary agreement between the landowner and ODA, where the landowner agrees to perpetually maintain the land predominately for agricultural use. In exchange, the landowner is either compensated or may be entitled to a tax deduction. In partnership with ODA, local sponsors Seneca Soil and Water Conservation District, West Central Ohio Land Conservancy and Coshocton Soil and Water Conservation District, respectively, played significant roles in securing these agreements.

Since the Office of Farmland Preservation began in 1998, 701 farms totaling 104,896 acres have entered into agreements.