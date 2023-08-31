Challenge yourself to 24-hour bird quest

NOVELTY, Ohio — The Chagrin River Bird Quest Birding Challenge will take place Sept. 8 to 9, and Geauga Park District in partnership with Greater Cleveland Audubon Society and Blackbrook Audubon is encouraging area residents to assemble a team and join in on the great outdoors fun.

Begin by registering with the Audubon Society of Greater Cleveland at clevelandaudubon.org under Bird Quest, and then come to The West Woods Nature Center Sept. 8 between 4 and 6 p.m.

During team check-in and final registration, you can also pick up maps, checklists and T-shirts — all free materials — and talk strategy with teammates and naturalists. You’ll spend the next 24 hours birding.

Between 4 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9, return to nature center to turn in your checklists for judging and enjoy hearty refreshments, awards and door prizes.

For challenge rules, visit clevelandaudubon.org. The West Woods Nature Center is fully wheelchair/stroller accessible. Call 440-286-9516 with questions.