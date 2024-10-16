Fort Laurens celebrates 246th anniversary of march

BOLIVAR, Ohio — Fort Laurens Museum and the Brigade of the American Revolution will host a free event Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to commemorate the 246th anniversary of the Continental Army’s arrival to the site of Fort Laurens, 11067 Fort Laurens Road NW.

Reenactors in period dress will march into the site of Fort Laurens just as the Continental forces did in 1778. Visitors can greet the soldiers as they march in, enjoy various historical demonstrations and learn about 18th-century weaponry, tools and practices.

In 1778, under orders from Gen. George Washington, Gen. Lachlan McIntosh led his army of 1,200 continental, militia and Native American allies from Fort Pitt and Fort McIntosh across the Ohio country to the west bank of the Tuscarawas River. Arriving Nov. 18, 1778, McIntosh decided to construct what would become Fort Laurens. Named after Continental Congress President Henry Laurens, the fort was to be a staging ground and supply depot for the expedition’s ultimate goal: the capture of Fort Detroit.

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the museum is $6 per person.

Additionally, the Fort Laurens gift shop will be open and is offering special sales from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, contact Fort Laurens at 330-874-2059 or visit the website at www.fortlaurensmuseum.org.