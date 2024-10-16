Cranberry artists holding holiday art show

HARMONY, Pa. —The Members of Cranberry Artists Network are holding a holiday art show from Nov. 15 to Dec. 19 at the Bottle Brush Gallery, 539 Main Street, Harmony.

Paintings, drawings, prints, sculpture, jewelry, fiber and pottery created by Cranberry Artists Network members will be available to view and purchase. The network is also sponsoring awards for first, second and third place and honorable mentions. The show is being juried by Barbara Westman, professor of fiber art and printmaking at Slippery Rock University.

The opening reception is Nov. 15, 6-8 p.m. Artists will be available to talk to guests about their work, and refreshments will be served. The exhibit will be available to view until Dec. 19, Fridays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.cranberryartistsnetwork.com.

Westman moved to the U.S. from Poland in 2002. She completed her education in her home country. First, she completed a BFA in Visual Communication, the School of Applied Arts, Poznań, and then decided to study fine arts. She was accepted at the prestigious Academy of Fine Arts in Poznań, currently named The Magdalena Abakanowicz University of the Arts. Westman completed her dual bachelor’s and dual master’s in printmaking and fiber art there. While being a student there, she was a recipient of a four-year merit-based scholarship. She spent two years living in London, attending South Thames College and gaining experience at the interior design company where she fell in love in textiles. Her artworks and exhibition list can be viewed at www.barbarawestman.com