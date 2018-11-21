Free degree for those hit by tariffs

LEMONT FURNACE, Pa. — Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, has been approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry to offer four associate degrees to individuals who have lost employment to increased imports or shifts in production to foreign countries.

Eligible students will receive federal Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA) funding for the two-year Electrical Engineering Technology, Physical Therapist Assistant, Business Administration, and Human Development and Family Studies degree programs.

Pennsylvania CareerLink staff work with trade-impacted individuals to determine needs for services and training. PA CareerLink is a free resource provided by the Department of Labor to match job-seekers and employers through a user-friendly system.

The TAS program is 100 percent federally funded.

A designated Penn State Fayette enrollment specialist will be available to assist eligible individuals at the PA CareerLink offices of Fayette and Greene counties.

Call Penn State Fayette 724-430-4130 to learn more about TAA eligibility and Penn State Fayette associate degree programs.