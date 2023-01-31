Geauga County Farm Bureau offers scholarships

Geauga County Farm Bureau is offering scholarship opportunities to students pursuing post-high school education. The scholarship amount is determined by the number of acceptable qualifying applications.

The applicant must be either a current Geauga County Farm Bureau member or a family member whose parents/guardian is a current Geauga County Farm Bureau member at the time of applying and at the time of scholarship payout. Applicants must be part-time or full-time enrollees of an accredited 2 or 4-year college, university, or technical school. For first-year students, the applicant must prove enrollment or admission status. Prior recipients may reapply. Recipients of a scholarship or a representative must attend the Farm Bureau Annual Meeting held in September.

The fillable form is available online at https://bit.ly/2023GCScholarship, on our website at www.geaugafb.org, or by emailing geauga@ofbf.org. No handwritten forms will be accepted.

Applications must be submitted by March 31, 2023.

For more information, contact the county Farm Bureau office at 440.426.2195.