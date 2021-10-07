Geauga park rangers offer a course for new hunters

CHARDON, Ohio — Geauga Park District’s Ranger Department will offer a Hunter Education Course for young and beginning hunters Oct. 9 and 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Big Creek Park’s Donald W. Meyer Center.

Coursework will be for first-time hunters who want to acquire a hunting license and will cover a range of topics from conservation, safety and ethics to the proper handling of firearms, bowhunting gear and more.

Students should bring a pencil or pen and a highlighter, must attend both days and pass a 100-question multiple choice exam by a score of 75% or higher in order to obtain certification toward a hunting license after the course.

All under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration for the course is required on the Ohio Division of Natural Resources’ website at oh-web.s3licensing.com/Event/Index.