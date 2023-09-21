Geauga Parks needs help to plant 1,000 trees at Veterans Legacy Woods

CHARDON, Ohio — In celebration of Earth Day 2023, 274 volunteers assembled at Geauga Park District’s new Veterans Legacy Woods to plant 350 trees with the help of 16 sponsors and three in-kind sponsors.

The district’s next goal is to engage the community in planting 300 more trees Oct. 12 and 13, and then the last 340 trees toward its 1,000-tree goal in celebration of Earth Day 2024.

There are multiple ways to get involved — by Oct. 1 — with additional details posted at geaugaparkdistrict.org/activity/special-events-art-shows.

Sponsors. Sponsorship packages offer a variety of opportunities to promote your business or organization while helpin the environment. Send support by credit card or check to Geauga Park District.

Volunteers. Volunteers will work together to plant young trees and build fencing for their protection. Interested parties can create a team of friends, family or coworkers — or, for participants who work in human resources or own a small business, consider engaging employees in a wellness day. Volunteer packages offer recognition and take-home gifts for groups who plant trees Oct. 12 or 13.