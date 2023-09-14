Grants awarded for domestic violence support services

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Office of Criminal Justice Services recently awarded over $3 million in federal emergency shelter and supportive services grants for domestic violence victims and their dependents.

The 32 projects in 24 counties will help community-based, non-profit organizations to provide emergency shelter and/or supportive services for victims of family violence, domestic violence, and dating violence and their dependents.

Funding will support the establishment, maintenance and expansion of programs and projects that prevent incidents of domestic violence; provide immediate shelter and supportive services for victims; and provide specialized services for children exposed to domestic violence. All awards will support 15 months of program funding, operating from July 1, through Sept. 30, 2024.