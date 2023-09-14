Nominations open for Great American Gardener Awards

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The American Horticultural Society is accepting nominations for its 2024 Great American Gardener Awards program through Sept. 29.

The nomination form is available online: surveymonkey.com/r/SCN2Z6T. The awards categories are as follows:

The Liberty Hyde Bailey Award is given to an individual who has made significant lifetime contributions to at least three of the following horticultural fields: teaching, research, communications, plant exploration, administration, art, business and leadership.

The Emerging Horticultural Professional Award is given in the early stages of an individual’s career. This award recognizes significant achievements and/or leadership that have advanced the field of horticulture in America.

The Garden Stewardship Award is given to a public garden that embraces and exemplifies sustainable horticultural practices in design, maintenance and/or programs.

The Horticultural Innovation Award is an award to an individual or company whose innovations have made the field of horticulture more sustainable and accessible to all.

The H. Marc Cathey Award recognizes outstanding scientific research that has enriched the field of horticulture.

Jane L. Taylor Award is given to an individual, organization or program that has inspired and nurtured future horticulturists through efforts in children’s and youth gardening.