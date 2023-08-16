Great Trail Festival set for end of August

MALVERN, Ohio — The 42nd annual Great Trail Festival will be held on Aug. 26-27 and Sept. 2-4, at the festival grounds, 6331 Canton Road, Malvern, Ohio.

The festival will recreate frontier life during the French and Indian era near the famous Great Indian Trail, providing plenty of entertainment and activities over two full weekends.

The 18th-century marketplace will feature fine leatherwork, handwrought pottery, fragrant herbals and florals and primitive folk art made by artisans and craftspeople. There will also be demonstrations including spinning, weaving, quilting, basketry, soap making, candle making, woodworking, instrument making, silversmithing, blacksmithing and more.

Musical entertainment for the event includes traditional Appalachian musicians, Scottish pipers, show fiddlers, clog dancing and folk music.

Buckskinners, fur trappers and blanket traders will display and offer items needed for frontier life. There will also be open campfires, teepee lodges, cannon firing and a tomahawk-throwing area. Additionally, the State of Ohio Tomahawk Throwing Championship will be held Sept. 4 at 1 p.m.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to see the first reestablishment of the American bison in Carroll County since its disappearance from Ohio in the late 18th century.

Foods that will be available include ham and bean soup with Johnnycake, genuine buffalo burgers, Indian fry bread, hot apple dumplings, funnel cakes, copper kettle popcorn, roasted almonds, homemade nut rolls and pumpkin rolls, ice cream and more.

The hours of the festival are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for youth 12 to 18 years old and children 12 and under are free. Parking is free. No pets are permitted.

For more information, contact Barbara Garduno at 330-794-9100.