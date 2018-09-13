Greater Allegheny goes GAGA

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Penn State Greater Allegheny welcomed a few fresh faces to campus Aug. 28: Goats At Greater Allegheny — or project GAGA — is a new initiative aiding in the continued growth of regional sustainability efforts.

Landscaping with goats, better known as “goatscaping,” is designed to help clear overgrown areas and hillsides. The fenced-in area will move throughout campus grounds, allowing the goats to chomp their way through overgrown and invasive terrain.

“The goats provide a way for us to clear brush in wooded areas near Wunderley Gym and McKeesport Hall,” said Jacqueline Edmondson, chancellor and chief academic officer at the Greater Allegheny campus.

Goatscaping is an effective, eco-friendly way to manage vegetation without herbicides, leaving no waste and naturally fertilizing the soil.

During the goats’ time on campus, student groups will be involved with Project GAGA.

Penn State Greater Allegheny has initiated several sustainability actions, including working with reusable-water-bottle company Cupanion to reduce plastic waste, and planting numerous edible gardens around campus.

“This past summer PSUGA began to plant edible landscape around the campus, including blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and strawberries, in addition to young apple, peach and pear trees,” said Adam Homer, manager, physical plant.