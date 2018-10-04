Guggisberg Cheese wins championship

SUGARCREEK, Ohio — Guggisberg Cheese, Charm, Ohio, won the 2018 statewide grand champion Swiss cheesemaker title, with reserve champion honors going to Pearl Valley Cheese Company, Fresno, Ohio.

The Ohio Swiss Cheese Association’s third and final contest to determine the overall champion was held Sept. 26 during the Ohio Swiss Festival.

In the final contest, Guggisberg Cheese topped the Swiss category, followed by Pearl Valley Cheese in second and Bunker Hill Cheese, Bunker Hill, Ohio, in third.

In the open cheese categories, Guggisberg also took first in the September contest with its Aged Baby Swiss and second with its Baby Swiss. Bunker Hill Cheese placed third with its Jersey entry.

Open class

In the open classification, the overall grand champion cheesemaker award was presented to Middlefield Original Cheese Co-op for its Mild Cheddar.

Judges for the final contest were Tom Mueller and John Jorg, former cheesemakers; Mark Coblentz, Paul Chervenak and Dave Yaggi, cheese buyers. All cheese was judged Grade A.