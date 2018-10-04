Roundup of FFA news for Oct. 4, 2018

ASHLAND, Ohio — The Crestview FFA Chapter held its annual chicken barbecue Sept. 14. Members served the community by making chicken, baked potatoes, green beans and a brownie.

The food is prepared throughout the week by the FFA members. Crestview Alumni members also come out and help prepare the chicken. There were 888 meals sold.

•••

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA animal and plant science class participated in the county soils contest Sept. 12. The urban team consisted of Natasha Averbukh, Taryn Grassbaugh, Bree Houin, Kylie Ramirez, and Rebecca Sprang.

The rural team included Jayme Pennell, Cody Miller, Addison Yates, and Nathan Yoder.

On Sept. 24, the chapter traveled to Acres of Fun for the September meeting. There were 59 members and six guests present.

The Earnings and Savings Committee determined which shirt the chapter would buy for all of its members. The Recreation Committee determined that there would be a float in the upcoming Antique Festival Parade. Closing ceremonies took place and the meeting was adjourned.

•••

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA held its first Family Fun Night Sept. 12. The officer team invited students and their families, along with members of the community for a get-together at the Fayetteville Community Park.

More than 60 people attended the event and participated in activities such as a kickball and corn hole tournaments, egg and bale toss, volleyball, basketball, and food that was provided by the Fayetteville FFA, and covered dishes. The parents and students discussed and planned future events for the school year.

•••

WEST SALEM, Ohio — On Sept. 19, the Northwestern FFA traveled to Shreve for the county soil judging contest. Austin Beegle, Alex Borton, Riley Massengill, Cody Morrow, Leeanna Ruegg, and Riley Stull participated in the Urban Soils Career Development Event.

The team placed first overall, with Morrow placing first, Ruegg placing second, Beegle placing third, Stull placing fourth, Borton placing fifth, and Massengill placing sixth.

The Rural Career Development Event participants were Rilee Ammon, Lindsay Boak, Tyler Bair, Joey Ballinger, Jadeyn Berry, Arianna Borton, Cassidy Cornell, Zoey Dudte, Aver Garver, Mariah Hill, Jameson Holtz, Lizzy Howman, Valerie Imhoff, Carley LeMaster, Max Madrill, Cole Marley, Sasha McConahay, Kara McKay, Dogan McLaughlin, Jackie Mosher, Tori Rogers, Caleb Thomas, Janna Ours, and Cole Wharton.

The Northwestern chapter took second place as a team. Individually, Imhoff earned first, Howman earned second, Borton was third, McLaughlin was fourth, and Ammon was fifth in the chapter.