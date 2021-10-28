Hearing set in Harrison Co. for solar farm

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board will hold a local public hearing regarding Nottingham Solar LLC’s proposal to construct a 100-megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility in Athens Township in Harrison County. The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 6 at New Athens Volunteer Fire Department, 101 Franklin Dr., New Athens, Ohio.

The Nottingham Solar project will sit on about 580 acres within a 1,200-acre project area and include electrical collection lines, inverters, access roads, perimeter fencing, a substation and a generation interconnect line. Additional information regarding the proposed solar facility is available on the board’s website at www.OPSB.ohio.gov under case number 21-0270-EL-BGN.

The purpose of the local public hearing is to allow individuals who are not parties to the case to provide sworn testimony regarding the proposed facility. Testimony will be limited to five minutes per witness, and the hearing transcript will become part of the case record considered by the OPSB. Witnesses will register when they arrive at the hearing and will testify in the order in which they register. If a witness wishes to supplement their testimony with an exhibit, a copy of the document should be provided to the administrative law judge during the hearing.