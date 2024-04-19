Historic Angus herd recognized in Ohio

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — Cassell Angus Farm has been home to Angus cattle for more than 50 years.

Arthur Cassell of Mount Vernon, Ohio, became a member of the American Angus Association in 1974, marking the start of 50 continuous years of Angus cattle production.

Angus cattle had been grazing the pastures of Cassell Angus Farm since 1909, so for Cassell, the fifth generation to own the farm, it was the obvious choice of breed.

Cassell’s extensive use of artificial insemination and embryo transfer over the years improved the genetics of the herd. Today, AI breeding is the only form of breeding used by the operation.

In 1983, Cassell transferred his Association membership to be listed under the farm name, Cassell Angus Farm, and continued to manage the herd with the help of his wife Joan and their sons Jeff, Brian and Alan.

In 1993, Cassell Angus Farm was recognized as the Outstanding Ohio Century Farm by the Ohio Historical Society.

Cassell continued to manage the herd until 1999. In 2000, his son Alan and daughter-in-law, Traci, took over management of the herd.

Today, Alan and Traci, along with their two sons, Grant and Carter, own and manage the herd of 40 brood cows. Gavin and Wyatt Cassell, Grant and his wife, Lindsey’s sons, are now the 8th generation to live on the farm.

