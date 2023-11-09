Holiday events at Stark Parks start Dec. 2

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks is hosting two-holiday events this December.

Santa Claus and Furry Paws will be held from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 2 at Sippo Lake Park. Join Stark Library Perry-Sippo Branch, Stark Parks and guests of honor, Mr. & Mrs. Claus to kick off a season of giving at Sippo Lake Park, co-sponsored by Perry Rotary and Friends of Stark Parks.

At the Exploration Gateway, there will be take-your-own pictures with Santa, crafts, activities and light concessions. Arrive early at 4:30 p.m. to enjoy “T’was the Night Before Christmas” around the fireplace in the library. At the Wildlife Conservation Center, the animals will be opening their gifts already dropped off by Santa, as well as games and activities. To travel between the 12th St. NW and Genoa Avenue entrances, you can drive, walk the lighted trail or catch a ride on the trackless train traveling both directions. The Train Ride has a cost of $1 cash per person, per one-way ride (limited seating). Dress for the weather. Visit StarkParks.com/Paws for more information.

Join Stark Parks and the Quail Hollow Volunteer Association for this holiday delight with a lighted walk at Quail Hollow Park with decorated trees, lights and festive music Dec. 8-10, 15-17 and 19-20.

Tour the beautifully decorated Stewart Manor House for a self-guided tour featuring a Welcome Home for the Holidays theme. Local actors, John and Carol Capocci will portray Mr. and Mrs. H.B. Stewart and welcome guests home for the holidays. Visit Santa’s workshop to say hello to the Jolly One and get plenty of photos. Concessions will be available for purchase so bring some cash. Pre-register for $5 per person or pay $6 at the event (cash only). Ages 2 and up require paid admission. Visit StarkParks.com/DecktheHollow for more information and to purchase tickets.