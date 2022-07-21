John Gray named chief information officer for Ohio Farm Bureau

COLUMBUS — John Gray, of Ashtabula, Ohio, has been named chief information officer for Ohio Farm Bureau. In this new role, Gray will oversee a team of information technology professionals and work closely with IT partners to advance the organization’s core objectives.

He also will be developing and implementing strategic solutions to stabilize and enhance the organization’s IT infrastructure and operations. Most recently, Gray was the organization’s director of IT. He attended DeVry University, where he earned a bachelor of science in electronic engineering technology.

Prior to joining the Ohio Farm Bureau team, as a solutions architect and systems engineer, he consulted at various companies such as Honda North America, American Electrical Power, JP Morgan Chase and Nationwide.