Caudill chosen as a Select Sires livestock technician intern

PLAIN CITY, Ohio — Select Sires has chosen Adalyn Caudill as a livestock technician intern. From DeGraff, Ohio, Caudill attends Morehead State University where she majors in animal science and agricultural business. Her family owns a grain operation with an Angus cow-calf herd. Her involvement in 4-H and FFA ultimately led her to pursue a career in agriculture production.

This summer, she is looking forward to working with sires, becoming familiar with the collection process and learning more about the dairy industry.

Maddie Frendberg is from Marysville, Ohio and joins Select Sires as a veterinary services intern. She gained her first agricultural experiences in college at Ohio State University where she majored in animal science. Currently, Frendberg attends the Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine.

Outside of school, she helps raise guide dog prospects through an organization called Guiding Eyes for the Blind. This summer, she will learn more about herd health and preventative medicine.

Coming from Wilmington, Ohio, Sarah Quallen joins Select Sires as a dairy sire marketing intern. She attends Ohio State University, majoring in animal science and animal industries. Quallen grew up on her family’s dairy farm, where they milked Holsteins and Brown Swiss. She grew up showing dairy cattle through 4-H and enjoys dairy judging.

Her summer will consist of assisting the marketing department with cattle photography, fitting and other projects.