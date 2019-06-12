June 13 webinar offers tips for building trust

PRAGUE, Minn. — The Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council is hosting a June 13 webinar on earning consumer trust in modern dairy practices.

The webinar is scheduled for 2 p.m. Central time, and will feature Amy te Plate-Church, The Center for Food Integrity (CFI) director of account management.

To register for this webinar, go to: www.dcrcouncil.org/webinars and follow the prompts. As the webinar approaches, you will receive an e-mail with information on how to log in to participate.

If you are a DCRC member and cannot attend the live program, you may access the webinar at dcrcouncil.org.

For more information about DCRC’s webinars, e-mail Natalia Martinez-Patino, DCRC education committee chair, at: natalia.martinez-patino@zoetis.com or e-mail DCRC at kellie@dcrcouncil.org.