New rules for Pa. swine shows at county fairs

(Note: We are continuing our reporting on this quarantine, and this story will be updated. Please check back.)

By Rachel Wagoner / rachel@farmanddairy.com

Pennsylvania fairs are facing some tough decisions after the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture issued new rules on swine exhibition due to concerns about African Swine Fever.

According to the new requirements laid out in the general quarantine order, market hogs exhibited must now go directly to slaughter after the show, and breeding hogs and market hogs cannot be on site at the same time.

The changes were announced to fair boards, 4-H leaders and FFA advisers May 31 and went into effect June 1.

As a result, the Washington County Fair canceled its breeding hog show in favor of its market hog show, which has a subsequent auction that benefits the children in the 4-H and FFA, said Wayne Hunnell, a Washington County Fair director.

“The market show has the biggest effect on the 4-H and FFA kids,” he said. “It was easier to cancel the breeding hog show.”

Among the changes, breeding hog shows are now required to occur before the arrival of market hogs and the exhibition facility must be cleaned and decontaminated before any other hogs arrive.

“The only way we could have market hogs then would be to disinfect the entire facility, which is difficult to do when the show arena is sawdust and dirt,” Hunnell said.

Additionally, animals must have a certificate of veterinary inspection within 30 days prior to the fair and be visually inspected for signs of disease prior to unloading by an accredited veterinarian.

What is African Swine Fever

African Swine Fever is a highly contagious hemorrhagic virus that can be spread through live or dead pigs and pork products. It can also be transmitted through contaminated feed and objects like shoes, clothing, vehicles and equipment.

Although it has not been found yet in the U.S., it has spread through China, Mongolia and Vietnam, as well as parts of Europe.

No changes in Ohio

Ohio will not be changing it swine exhibition rules this year, which requires state and county fairs to have an approved veterinarian on site to monitor animal populations, said Shelby Croft, communications director with the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Added cost

Previously at the Washington County Fair, exhibitors had 60 days to get a certificate of veterinary inspection for their pigs, Hunnell said, and hogs could just be unloaded straight into the fairgrounds.

They’ll likely have to bring in a second veterinarian to handle the extra work surrounding the hogs throughout the week.

“There’s some added cost, some added work and it’s going to take some added volunteers to make sure things happen the way they need to happen,” Hunnell said.

The market hog show in Washington usually brings in about 140 hogs, but Hunnell said he believes some exhibitors will choose not to bring their hogs this year in light of the changes.

“The biggest thing for some of the kids is that it’s a terminal show,” Hunnell said. “If it comes here, it’s going to the slaughterhouse. You can’t get it back. I think it may change some kids’ minds about whether to show them.”

The changes are also creating a logistical challenge for fair organizers. Hunnell said in addition to the show being terminal, the hogs must go to a state or federally inspected slaughterhouse.

“That limits how many slaughterhouses we can use in the immediate area,” Hunnell said. “And it is creating some added problems with how many hogs a slaughterhouse can take at one time.”