Kiko Farms hosting Ohio Holstein Association tour on Aug. 12

PARIS, Ohio — The Ohio Holstein Association will hold a Summer Breeder Tour on Aug. 12, at Kiko Farms, 813 Fox Ave. SE, Paris, Ohio.

The events will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the cattle and facilities open for viewing. Lunch will be held at 12 p.m. RSVPs are strongly recommended by Aug. 7 and can be made by calling Paul Haskins at 419-618-4028 or Evan Kiko at 330-205-9354.

At 1 p.m., Lely Farm Management Support Advisor Katie Esselburn will speak. At 2 p.m., the cattle and facilities will be available for viewing.

Kiko Farms milks 170 Holsteins and recently completed some major facility updates, including a new pack barn for special needs cows in 2021. In 2022 they installed three A5 Lely Robots. They have robotic manure removal. Combined with a Lely Juno feed pusher already in place, there is a lot of new technology to check out.

Kiko Farms also has an outstanding herd of Holstein cows and heifers. In a recent classification, the highlights included seven new Very Good 2-year-olds and five new Excellent cows. Their Holsteins have won numerous ribbons and awards in the show ring including grand champion honors at the District 1 and 2 show. Evan Kiko was awarded the Ohio Holstein Association Junior Buckeye Breed Builder award in 2020.

For more information contact the Ohio Holstein Association at 330-264-9088, email oholstein@sssnet.com or contact Breed Improvement Committee Chairman Paul Haskins at phaskins17199@gmail.com. Everyone is welcome to attend.

(Information provided by Barb Lumley.)