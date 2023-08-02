Education funding available for Ohioans with disabilities

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities Director Kevin L. Miller announced July 24 that up to $7,000 per person is available to Ohioans with disabilities for college, training and credentialing programs for the 2023 fall term.

The OOD Education Support Funds help students with disabilities in their pursuit of continued education. OOD will provide all eligible college and non-traditional students with disabilities up to $7,000, while participating in OOD services, to be used for tuition or educational expenses during the upcoming fall term. This includes students with disabilities participating in colleges, apprenticeships, trade schools and credentialing programs.

Students with disabilities can apply online at OODWorks.com. The OOD Education Support Funds build on a range of services to help students with disabilities ages 14+ prepare for post-secondary education and employment.