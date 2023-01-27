Lake County Farm Bureau offers scholarships

Lake County Farm Bureau is offering scholarship opportunities to students pursuing post-high school education. The scholarship amount is determined by the number of acceptable qualifying applications.

Parents/guardians or applicants MUST be Lake County Farm Bureau members. Membership must be maintained and paid upon receipt of grades in order for scholarship monies to be awarded. Applicants must prove enrollment or letter of admission to a two or four-year institution of higher learning. Applicants must be considered full-time students, with a renewable award for pursuing undergraduate as well as graduate studies. Applicants must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0. Recipients or representatives MUST attend the county Farm Bureau Annual Meeting in the fall.

The fillable form is available on our website at www.lakefb.org, online at https://ofbf.org/foundation/scholarships/lake-county-farm-bureau-scholarship/, or by emailing lake@ofbf.org. No handwritten forms will be accepted.

Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on March 31, 2023.

For more information, contact the county Farm Bureau office at 440.426.2195.