Lake Loramie State Park Fall Harvest Festival starts Sept. 15

MINSTER, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources invites everyone to Lake Loramie State Park’s annual Fall Harvest Festival and Campout, starting at 4 p.m. Sept. 15 and running through 4 p.m. Sept. 17, at 11070 State Route 362, Minster, Ohio 45865.

The festival’s theme is “Our Veterans and First Responders” and features family-friendly activities and entertainment acts. The festival, co-sponsored by the Lake Loramie Improvement Association, features an antique power show demonstrating various old gas-powered tractors and equipment, kids’ games and activities, a farmers’ market, a Mountain Men encampment, food and arts and crafts exhibitors. New attractions at the festival this year include the Jungle Island Zoo’s exotic animal petting zoo. There will also be pony rides.

Live musical entertainment will include “Rapid Fire” on Friday, “Forty Acre Band” on Saturday and Fort Loramie High School Marching Band, Minster High School Marching Band and “AC Swing” on Sunday.

The park’s traditional mum sale will begin on Sept. 15; mums can be picked up at the campground, but all vehicles need to be parked in designated parking areas. No vehicles will be allowed beyond the check station; however, visitors may bring a non-motorized wagon or cart to transport mums.

The campground is full. Day-use admission is free.

There are still opportunities to participate in some of the featured activities; contact the following for additional information. Lake Loramie State Park features an 843-acre lake originally constructed in 1824 as a reservoir for the Miami-Erie Canal. The park offers a variety of outdoor activities, on and off the water including boating, fishing, hiking, camping and picnicking. Overnight accommodations include a campground, cedar cabins and two group camps.