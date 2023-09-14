Nimishillen Creek clean-up set for Sept. 16

CANTON, Ohio — The McKinley Presidential Library and Museum is hosting its annual creek clean-up Sept. 16.

The cleanup will be held along the West Branch of the Nimishillen Creek, which runs through Stadium, Monument and Waterworks Parks, and the private grounds of the Mckinley National Memorial. Participants should meet at the McKinley Presidential Library, located at 800 McKinley Monument Dr. NW, in Canton, at 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided following the clean-up.

This event is accessible for all age levels and for all levels of experience in waterway clean-ups. Participants may wish to wear old clothes and shoes as it is possible to get wet and muddy. For more information and to pre-register, contact Lynette Reiner 330-455-7043 ext. 208 or email science@mckinleymuseum.org.