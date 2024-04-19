Learn more about solitary bees

NOVELTY, Ohio — Interested in having more beneficial pollinators on your property? Come one, call all to learn tips and tricks for attracting native solitary bees on April 26, from 7-8 p.m. at The West Woods Nature Center, 9465 Kinsman Road.

Dr. Ken Keckler, of Buckeye Veterinary Service will present “Native Solitary Bees: Beneficial Pollinators” to shine the spotlight on solitary insects like mason and leafcutter bees. These are gentle, native super-pollinators good for farms, gardens and parks. Keckler has enjoyed observing and cultivating solitary bees for several years, and is enthusiastic about others discovering these under-appreciated workers.

Those in attendance will learn how to increase the abundance of a solitary bee population and can enter a raffle to take home one of the bee houses donated by Nature’s Way Bird Products.

For more on Geauga Park District offerings, call 440-286-9516 or visit Geauga Park District online via www.geaugaparkdistrict.org.