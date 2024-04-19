ODNR helps more than 150K enjoy eclipse

More than 150,000 people came out to ODNR locations around the state to enjoy the total solar eclipse. This photo shows tality as seen from Findley State Park. (ODNR photo)

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources hosted more than 150,000 people during the total solar eclipse April 8. Staff was positioned all around the state, including, nearly, 300 law enforcement officers on duty and natural resources officers and wildlife officers posted at some of the busiest locations along the path of totality.

Prior to the eclipse, the ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft and Division of Wildlife provided more than 300 programs for visitors to enjoy as they counted down to the eclipse.

ODNR partnered with Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities to provide LightSound devices at 30 locations in the path of totality. These devices converted sunlight into audible tones, allowing users to perceive changes as the moon eclipsed the sun.

People were also encouraged to log their wildlife observations through the iNaturalist Citizen Science Research Project and provided a digital field guide for nocturnal animals.

