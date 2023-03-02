Mark your calendars for the 2023 Ohio Beef Expo, a 35-year tradition

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Ohio’s premier beef industry event, the Ohio Beef Expo, will celebrate 35 years for the 2023 event March 16-19 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus.

The event will provide cattle enthusiasts from across Ohio and surrounding states with a unique experience that brings education, breed sales, youth shows, industry retail opportunities and more together all in one place.

This year’s schedule will be similar to the 2022 event. The coliseum will be used for all junior show activities. The junior show will continue with the market animal show, March 18 and the Heifer show, March 19. All junior show stalling will take place online, and viaducts will be reserved for OCA BEST sponsors.

Nine breeds will host sales March 17-18. The expo trade show will continue to host vendors and retailers of all kinds to provide attendees with the opportunity to purchase everything from semen to trailers and from show supplies to insurance.

The trade show will open March 16 at 3 p.m. The Genetic Pathway will provide buyers the opportunity to purchase semen from some of the nation’s leading genetics.

Hotel

The official expo hotel will be the Hilton Columbus/Polaris at 8700 Lyra Drive, Columbus. This hotel will be host to The Social where cattlemen will gather to network and mingle on Thursday evening.

Sponsorships are still available, and the beef expo planning committee encourages individuals, breeders and cattle-related businesses to consider a sponsorship.

More information on sponsorship opportunities is available at ohiobeefexpo.com.

Admission

Admission to the Ohio Beef Expo is free. Parking is $5 per day, and weekend parking passes are $14.

For more information on the 2023 Ohio Beef Expo, contact OCA at cattle@ohiocattle.org, 614-873-6736 or visit ohiobeefexpo.com.